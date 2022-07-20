What’s It About?

“Not Just A Girl is the story of a woman who wanted to make her own way, completely independent of anyone else; the story of an artist who took enormous risks,” Netflix said in a press release on Wednesday, July 20. “The film traces her emergence as a crossover artist, defying the stereotypes of what it took to be a country star, and takes viewers through her vision during Come on Over to become a global pop phenomenon.”

The first trailer hinted that the film will cover Twain’s personal struggles, including her divorce from Lange and the death of her parents as well. It will also follow the country pop icon as she works on her sixth album.