Cynthia Bailey

“Maybe a time or two,” the RHOA alum admitted. “I try to not cross that, like, talent/boss relationship with Andy. I definitely text him about funny things or we have our little kikis and stuff. But I try not to really blur those lines too much. Because at the end of the day, he’s Andy Cohen. So it’s like, ‘Oh, my God,’ I don’t want to bug him. But I will say, I do consider him as a friend at this point.”

Cynthia went on to reference her infamous remark from 2018 about “still getting to know” Andy after years on the show.

“He will never let me live down that I said that we’re still getting to know each other,” she added with a laugh. “But I know Andy Cohen very well. And I love him. He’s been so supportive throughout this whole process. And as a matter of fact, he was one of the first people that I called when I was trying to make my decision if I wanted to come back to Atlanta as a ‘friend,’ and he gave me some really, really solid, genuine advice. And I took it, and I love me some Andy Cohen.”