Karen Huger

“I have never called Andy to complain because I can handle it. I’m like [a] Teflon Housewife, I’m good,” the RHOP star said. “I do thank Andy for, early on in my career, telling me not to read social media. Had I read social media, it would not be the love I receive now. So I’m glad he gave me that advice. I’m loving the fans and fans are loving me and I’m grateful.”