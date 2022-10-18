Robyn Dixon

“I don’t even have Andy’s phone number!” the RHOP star said. “I’m probably one of the easiest Housewives in all of the franchises. I go with the flow. I understand, like, I signed up for this job. It’s what it is. And I’m gonna roll with the punches. And although there’s some things that, you know, I might see stuff in editing that I don’t like or [something] they left that out, they added a couple of words to something I said. It’s what I’m signed up for. When you sign that contract, it pretty much says, ‘Shut up and do your job, OK!’ so I don’t complain.”