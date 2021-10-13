Alan Bersten

“I think the judges look for something special in each partnership. So maybe for Brian and Sharna, they wanted more dancing as opposed to the connection or the chemistry, whereas in other partnerships they probably want more chemistry,” Bersten said. “The judges do a very good job of trying to make everyone grow in their own journey. … It’s hard to disagree with somebody who’s trying to help you. So I can’t really disagree with the judges. I can’t say that they had too much PDA, but I feel like everyone on the show — it’s such good energy the season. Everyone’s really rooting for each other, rooting each other on and the judges are rooting for us as well.”

He added of the PDA, “I think that they were just being themselves and that’s who they are. They were enjoying the moments. Whether America didn’t like it or not, I mean that’s up to them to decide, but I think they were very authentic to who they are. So as long as they enjoyed the process and had fun with it, there should be no regrets there.”