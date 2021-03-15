A Delayed Apology

Two days after the discussion aired, Osbourne tweeted an apology to fans for her remarks.

“After some reflection, after sitting with your comments and sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday. I have always been embraced with so much love and support from the Black community and I have deep respect and love for the Black community,” she wrote on March 12. “To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over. There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us and will continue to learn, listen and do better.”