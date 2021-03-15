An Uncomfortable Conversation

On March 10, Sharon Osbourne defended friend Piers Morgan during an episode of The Talk. Her defense came after the broadcaster made negative remarks about Meghan Markle following the former Suits actress’s headline-making CBS interview with her husband Prince Harry. Morgan’s comments led him to leave Good Morning Britain after viewers sent in more than 41,000 complaints.

During the broadcast, Osbourne’s cohosts questioned her defense of Morgan. “While you are standing by your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist,” Sheryl Underwood said.

Becoming emotional, Osbourne asked Underwood to explain how Morgan had been racist. “I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist,” the entertainment manager said.

Underwood further explained her stance: “It was not the exact words of racism, it’s the implications and the reaction to it. To not want to address that [Meghan] is a Black woman and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that’s what makes it racist.”

Though the cohost specified that she hadn’t ever heard Osbourne make racist remarks, Osbourne did not accept her clarification.

“I think it’s too late,” she said.