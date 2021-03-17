Defending Herself Against Racial Slur Claims

Osbourne addressed claims that she called Chen “wonton” during an interview with the Daily Mail on March 17. “Everyone’s got an opinion or a story like the wonton story,” she said at the time. “It’s like f–k off with your f–king wonton story. F–k off!” After admitting that the week had been full of “a lot of mental pressure and heartache,” the TV personality said, “Being accused of racism is no joke. Now they get their sweet revenge. I can’t even address it because it’s kids in a schoolyard. Coming out with stupid, childish comments, it’s like really? That’s all you’ve got?”

When asked directly about calling Chen “wonton,” Osbourne again denied that word has ever been used by her in reference to her former cohost. “It’s all crap. I don’t want to go there with her. She makes her living out of outing people. It’s got no real foundation. Allegations of calling a Chinese lady a wonton, it’s like, ‘Is that all you’ve got?’ All these little people who want to come out with a story about [Morgan] or me from the 70s or 80s or whatever, it’s like f–k you all. I couldn’t care less. And I’m not going to defend myself. It’s, like, oh, shut up – I’m too bloody busy.”