Leah Remini Joins the Conversation

Leah Remini claimed to journalist Yashar Ali that Osbourne lashed out to Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert when she was on the show. “I mean, who the f–k does slanty eyes think she is? She shouldn’t be pillow-talking with our boss,” Remini alleged. She also accused Osbourne of mocking Gilbert’s sexuality, saying, “Why won’t the p–sy licker do anything about the wonton?” and “Why won’t the fish-eater be part of this discussion? She’s the f–king executive producer.”

Osbourne’s publicist, Howard Bragman, responded in a statement. “The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host,” he said. “For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name. Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment. She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.”