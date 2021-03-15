Sharing Her Story

In an interview with Variety published March 12, Osbourne shared that she felt CBS had “blindsided” her with questions about defending Morgan, asking her “eight minutes before the show aired” if she felt comfortable discussing his comments.

“I blame the network for it. I was blindsided, totally blindsided by the whole situation. In my 11 years, this was the first time I was not involved with the planning of the segment,” Osbourne said in the interview. “I said, ‘Sure, they can ask me whatever.’ But then I get on there, I say my piece and Sheryl turns around straight-faced, looks at me and is reading from a card with questions. I was just so hurt, caught off-guard and stunned by what I was being asked and not prepared. I was honestly in shock. I felt like I was in front of a firing squad. I felt like a lamb held out for slaughter … They had me there for 20 minutes.”