Sheryl Responds

Underwood talked to Steve Harvey about the conversation on the March 12 episode of the Steve Harvey Morning Show. After her conversation with Osbourne aired, fans applauded the Beauty Shop actress for her composure during the difficult discussion.

“I got calls from all over the world from people that I was wondering, ‘How did you find me? How do you know me?’ I was getting prayers, I was getting love,” she told Harvey. “And I want people to know this, I believe that God was telling me, ‘I have a plan for you. I am about to pour down a blessing upon you. I just need to know, are you ready because you will face this again?’ … I just wanted to be a better example for people that are working just a regular old job, that had to compose themselves.”

On her own podcast, Underwood said she kept her cool because she considers Osbourne a friend.

“I thought we were having a conversation like we normally do. But then I got a feeling that, wait a minute, this ain’t what it usually is. I also got another feeling of, ‘Okay, Sheryl, this is time for you to step up into the leadership position,’” she said on the March 13 episode of “Sheryl Underwood Radio.”