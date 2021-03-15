Twisting Words

On March 14, Osbourne defended herself against Robinson Peete’s tweet by posting a 2011 email in which her former cohost discussed the background behind her being let go from the show, writing that she appreciated Osbourne and “missed her madly.”

“I promise won’t put you in anymore awkward situations anymore [sic]” the email read.

Along with the photo, Osbourne tweeted, “In response to @hollyrpeete Holly Robinson Peete’s accusation of me getting her fired from @thetalkcbs and saying she was “too ghetto” to be on The Talk. I never once uttered those words and I am sharing an e mail sent to me from Holly one month after she was let go by CBS. As I have stated before, I have never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired from @thetalkcbs and Ms. Peete’s email speaks for itself.”

In her interview with Variety, the Osbournes alum spoke more about Robinson Peete’s accusation.

“It’s an absolute lie — a 110 percent lie,” she said. “I cannot have anyone fired … And that is a not a term I use. That’s not in my vocabulary. I don’t speak like that. The only ghetto I know is the Warsaw Ghetto and I think that’s the only time I’ve ever referred to something like that.”