Kaitlyn’s Relationship With Jason

Booth and Bristowe announced their split in November 2018 after months of speculation. In January 2019, she went public with Tartick.

“Everybody deals with breakups in a different way. That was her way of dealing with a breakup — getting right into it and wanting to share it with the world,” Booth said. “I felt like it was disrespectful, but that’s not my place to say. We weren’t together she was able to do whatever she wanted to do. So it didn’t really matter how I felt. The biggest takeaway I took from that was, ‘OK, this is, like, a good move that we ended.’ Let’s rip off the band-aid completely.”