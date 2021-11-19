Top 5

Shawn Booth Refers to Relationship With Kaitlyn Bristowe as a ‘Trauma Bond’: ‘Love’s a Loose Term’

Producers’ Input

According to Booth, it was so obvious that he was going to win the season that producers tried to keep him away from Bristowe to ensure they still had a show.

“Everybody saw our connection and they had to make a TV show. So they’re like, ‘Alright, this girl already basically has her mind set on who she wants to pick, she said it, and we still have 12 weeks to film a show, so let’s do everything in our power to split these two up, not make it look like this,” he said, claiming they got “put through the ringer” while filming. “Every time I sat down with her, there’d be somebody pulling me away, like, within five minutes and be like, ‘Hey, can I steal it for a second?’ Like, every other guy got an hour, hour and a half and I was, like, sitting there for, like, two hours [waiting].”

