He Misses Normal Life at Times

As Mendes’ voice begins to strain in the midst of his 105-show tour, he takes some time to reflect on his busy schedule. “I’m so grateful. I love these performances. I’ve never had more fun in my life,” he says. “But at the same time, I just want to hang with my parents and watch movies, drive around a suburb and lay on a soccer field and, you know, smoke a joint and stare at stars with my friends and, like, eat some beef jerky. … I miss that right now. It’s pretty intense all the time.”