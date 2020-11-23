He Was ‘Disgusted by the Idea’ of Fame Growing Up

During a trip home to Canada, the singer-songwriter hangs out with his younger sister, Aaliyah, who tells the camera that he did not always want to become famous. “When he first started singing, he, like, honestly wasn’t the greatest. I was like, ‘OK, whatever, let’s see where this goes.’ It was just constant noise at my house. Like, so annoying. It was awful,” she remembers. “I asked him if he wanted to be famous one day, and he shut the whole idea down so fast. He was like, ‘No, I don’t want to be famous. It seems awful.’ … [He was] disgusted by the idea.”