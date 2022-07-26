What Has Levi Said About the Movie?

Levi sat down with MTV News at San Diego Comic-Con in June 2022 to respond to questions about whether there will be any crossover in this upcoming sequel to include other DC universe characters. “I wish that I had more knowledge or even say to be like, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we did this, or did that,’ but I just show up with a smile on my face,” Levi responded. “It would be nice to have answers just to answer the fans that are constantly asking these questions … but I don’t know!”

The Chuck actor also praised Gayden for the screenwriter’s “incredible” work on the story that incorporated elements of nostalgia pertinent to some viewers. “We’re similar [in age], so I think a lot of the references [and] tone is all the stuff we grew up with,” he told the outlet. “That’s why it feels a little Goonies sometimes, or a little Amblin [Entertainment, Steven Spielberg‘s production company] sometimes.”

He continued: “[The sequel] has all those elements of heart and humor and action and inclusiveness and all of those things are just turned up to 11 in this next one … I think we made an even better version than the first one and the first one I’m really proud of.”