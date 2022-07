Which Cast Members Are Returning?

Levi is back in the titular role in the film as Batson’s alter ego. Angel, Brody, Good, Borth, Butler and Cotrona all make their return as the superhero versions of Billy’s siblings. Hounsou again plays the Ancient Wizard.

The antagonists of the flick are played by Liu and Mirren as the “daughters of Atlas.” Zegler’s Anthea is also described as one of the three sisters, but the nuances of her character have yet to be revealed.