Is Captain America a Virgin?
The Marvel comedy will answer the age-old question: Is Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) a virgin? In his pre-Captain America days, Steve didn’t have much of a love life, and after getting the super soldier serum, he was busy saving the world. However, some fans believe that he and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) surely had a night alone at some point during World War II, and others think that Cap and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) are way too close to be just best buds.
The question is one Jennifer keeps asking her cousin Bruce in She-Hulk, and it will be answered eventually. “We just started putting it in scripts. There used to be a season-long runner where the thing that is constantly gnawing away at Jen is this question of whether or not Steve Rogers had ever had sex,” head writer Jessica Gao told Variety in August. “I can’t describe to you how thrilled and shocked I was that not only was Kevin on board with answering the question, that he supplied me with the canon answer.”
Gao added, “Yes, that is straight from Kevin’s golden mouth.”Back to top