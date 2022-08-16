What Has the Cast Said About ‘She-Hulk’?
Maslany revealed that what “drew [her] to the role” of She-Hulk was “how human and unheroic she is,” the actress revealed in an August interview with The Guardian, adding, “What made me go: ‘Oh OK, this feels fresh and surprising,’ is that it feels deeply – if I can use a binary term – feminine. There’s a girliness to it. That word is often used as a derisive term, but to me there’s a celebration of female friendship in She-Hulk that’s really fun.”
As for Ruffalo’s opinion on Maslany’s portrayal of the superhero, he called her “frickin’ legendary as the She-Hulk” in a March interview with Access Hollywood, adding, “I’m passing the Banner onto her.”Back to top