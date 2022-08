What Is the Premise of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’?

Jennifer Walters — Bruce Banner’s cousin — “navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk,” the show’s official synopsis reads. The comedy mini-series, which features many characters from the comics — including The Hulk, villain Abomination and fellow superhero Tataina — is also peppered with “really cool feminist commentary,” star Gonzaga said.