Will She-Hulk Appear in the MCU Films?
It’s entirely possible. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously confirmed that characters like She-Hulk — as well as other MCU female superheroes, including Ms. Marvel Moon Knight — are intended transition to the big screen as well. “They’ll go into the movies but the MCU will now go back and forth,” Feige told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2019.
Ahead of the series premiere, Ruffalo claimed She-Hulk will be in the fifth Avengers film. "She's in now, there's not going to be another Avengers without her," he told The Hollywood Reporter at the Disney+ launch event in August. Maslany seemed very surprised as she asked, "What?" The Marvel veteran replied, "That's what I'm hearing."