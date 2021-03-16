How He Got on ‘Southern Charm’

Rose was in Charleston, South Carolina, for business when he saw Thomas Ravenel, who lived across the street from his uncle, at a bar with Whitney Sudler-Smith.

“We later actually discovered that we were distant cousins, which isn’t all that unusual in South Carolina,” he wrote about Ravenel. “[Whitney] said he was in the TV business and he thought the city might be ripe for a TV show celebrating and investigating these colorful Southern characters. I guess I fit that bill, because after meeting me on the rooftop he said that he and his business partner would like to buy me lunch and talk.”

After agreeing to be on the show, Rose invited the group to film a “sizzle reel” to pitch the series to networks at his family’s farm. “I actually hated the footage I saw from that night at the farm. I was trying really hard to be provocative and devil-may-care, but I ended up sounding like a dilettante,” he recalled. “Looking back, I actually learned a valuable lesson from that experience: Don’t try too hard in front of the camera, because the camera never lies, and even a casual observer can see through the charade.”

Six months later, Bravo picked up Southern Charm, and it premiered in 2015.

“My ‘interview’ for the job of being on Southern Charm was pretty much just to be myself, get drunk, and go to a strip club,” he wrote.