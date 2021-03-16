On Fights With Craig Conover

Rose revealed he and Conover got into their biggest fight off camera when his costar was living in the Bahamas in 2018.

“I went down to visit and loved every minute of it, except the one fight we got into where I threw a cooked steak at his face,” he wrote, noting that it took them 18 hours to make up. “I was pissed because I felt like he was trying to make me look bad in front of his friends. It didn’t help that we had been on a boat pounding beers in the sun all day. The point is, I actually listen to Craig’s advice these days.”