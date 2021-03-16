On Thomas Ravenel’s Exit

Bravo cut ties with the disgraced politician after he was accused of sexual assault in 2018. While he denied the allegations made against his children’s former nanny, Ravenel pleaded guilty to assault charges against him and settled the case.

“I have mixed emotions about his absence from the show. I won’t get involved with the details because it is none of my business, but I’ll just say this: He put himself in a really bad position and paid for it, and he’s done that a couple times,” Rose wrote. “I wish him well, though, and miss talking to him about whatever he was passionate about that day or night.”

Rose added that he hates “seeing his lingering anger and his lashing out” at Patricia Altschul, Sudler-Smith’s mother.

“I do think Thomas convinced himself that she was the architect of his demise, which is absurd, in my opinion,” Rose wrote. “He torched the bridge between them and he continues to firebomb it, which saddens me.”