‘Southern Charm’ Isn’t Scripted

Rose shut down speculation that Southern Charm was scripted several times in the book, denying that his decision to adopt his dog, Lil Craig, was to “appear more likable” on the show.

“Yes, the producers spurred me into action, but I like to think we don’t have to rely on gimmicks on Southern Charm,” he wrote. “The show has been on so long and some crazy drama or plot twist always seems to come up organically to keep people interested and watching. I mean, Kathryn had two kids on TV! You can’t script that! Well, you can, but she didn’t … at least, I don’t think so. You’ll have to ask her.”

Rose also pointed to Ravenel as an example of how real the show is.

“If someone wrote a fictional script depicting everything that has happened on the show, no one would believe that people like us actually existed. Take Thomas. I mean, he’s outrageous, he’s flawed, he’s larger than life and absolutely unpredictable,” he wrote. “He can be charming as hell one minute, then angry as hell the next.”