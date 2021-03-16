Stirring the Pot

While Rose wrote that he’s “friends with every single cast member” and has “no lingering animosity on my side toward anyone,” he admitted it’s fun to get involved in the drama.

“Sometimes, though, the pot must be stirred, and sometimes it’s a hell of a lot of fun to stir it,” he wrote. “For example, when we went to Hilton Head in season 5 and Thomas and Ashley [Jacobs] were acting crazy, I walked up to Naomie [Olindo] and Cameran [Eubanks] and blurted, ‘I f—king hate her!’ Or all the times I get bored at a party and pick a fight with Craig [Conover] for no reason, just to add some drama.”