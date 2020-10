Anna Paquin

The Oscar winner played Zack’s little sister Mackenzie “Mac” Siler in the movie. She went on to star in the X-Men franchise as Rogue and landed roles in Almost Famous, The Romantics and The Irishman. Paquin’s TV credits include True Blood as Sookie Stackhouse, Bellevue as Annie Ryder, The Affair as Joanie Lockhart and Flack as Robyn. In 2010, the actress married True Blood costar Stephen Moyer. The pair welcomed twins, Poppy and Charlie two years later.