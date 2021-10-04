Dule Hill

Hill played popular teen Preston in the rom-com the same year he landed the role of Charlie Young on The West Wing. He has since appeared in Holes, Whisper and Sleight. TV-wise, Hill has had continued success with roles on Psych (which he also served as producer on from 2009 to 2014), Doubt, Ballers, Suits and Black Monday. The Emmy-nominated star also reprised his role as Burton Guster in two Psych movies before landing the role of Bill Williams in 2021’s The Wonder Years. The New Jersey native and actress Jazmyn Simon tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed son Levi in May 2019. Hill is also father of daughter Kennedy from a past relationship.