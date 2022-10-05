Freddie Prinze Jr.

Prinze followed up his leading role with a series of rom-com films, including Head Over Heels and Summer Catch. He then played Fred in the Scooby-Doo movies before playing Freddie in the short-lived series Freddie, where he also served as producer and writer. The actor appeared on 24 as Cole Ortiz, Star Wars Rebels as Kanan Jarrus and GEGG WARS: Galaxy of Crime as Orak Adalani. The actor has also turned his passion for cooking into a living, releasing the cookbook Back to the Kitchen in 2016.

The L.A. native wed Sarah Michelle Gellar in 2002. The couple share two children, Charlotte and Rocky.