Gabrielle Union

Fans met Union’s popular kid Katie the same year she played Chastity in 10 Things I Hate About You. The Nebraska native then starred in Bring It On, Bad Boys II, Think Like a Man and Breaking In. TV-wise, Union appeared on City of Angels and Night Stalker before landing the role of Mary Jane Paul on Being Mary Jane and Sydney Burnett on L.A.’s Finest — both of which she also served as an executive producer. In 2019, the actress was also a judge on America’s Got Talent. In 2014, Union married NBA player Dwyane Wade. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Kaavia, in 2018 via surrogate.