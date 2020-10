Jodi Lyn O’Keefe

The New Jersey native played mean girl and queen bee Taylor Vaughan in the ‘90s film, while starring on Nash Bridges as Cassidy for six seasons. O’Keefe appeared on The Evidence, Prison Break and Two and a Half Men before portraying Dr. Jo Laughlin on The Vampire Diaries and Lionel Davenport on Hit the Floor. The actress launched her own clothing line, Queen George Clothing, in 2011 and a year later released a jewelry line. She is also a licensed bounty hunter.