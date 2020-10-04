Kevin Pollak

After his role as Laney’s dad Wayne Boggs, Pollak starred on the short-lived series Work With Me. He then appeared in The Santa Clause 2, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, The Big Year, War Dogs and Teacher. TV-wise, Pollak had recurring roles on Mom, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Better Things. The San Francisco native both wrote and produced Kevin Pollak’s Chat Show from 2000 to 2015. The comedian published his biography, How I Slept My Way to the Middle, in 2012. He’s been dating writer and producer Jaime Fox since 2009.