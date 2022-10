Paul Walker

Walker went from playing the cocky jock Dean to Texas high school quarterback Lance Harbor in Varsity Blues. He then landed the role of Brian O’Conner in The Fast and the Furious, which he reprised in six sequels. The actor was also seen in Eight Below, Flags of Our Fathers, Takers and Hours. In November 2013, Walker was killed in a car accident at the age of 40.

He is survived by daughter Meadow, whom he shares with ex Rebecca Soteros.