Rachael Leigh Cook

After playing Laney in the hit film, Cook starred in Josie and the Pussycats, Tangled and Nancy Drew. The actress had a recurring role on Titan Maximum and Psych before her role on Perception as Kate Moretti. Her more recent roles feature a slew of TV movies, which she also served as producer on, including Frozen in Love, Summer in the Vineyard and A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas. She also appeared in the 2021 reboot of the rom-com starring Addison Rae, He’s All That. The Minnesota native split from husband Daniel Gilles in 2019 after nearly 15 years of marriage. The pair share two children, Charlotte and Theodore. She moved on with producer Kevin Mann.