Usher

The musician portrayed Laney and Zack’s high school campus DJ in the film. He followed that up with a few TV episodes here and there, including parts on Moesha, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and American Dreams. He played himself in 2019’s Hustlers. The “My Boo” singer has released eight studio albums since 1994. He joined The Voice as a coach for both season 4 and season 6. The Grammy winner shares two sons, Naviyd and Usher Raymond V, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster. In September 2020, he welcomed his first child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.