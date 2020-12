Josh and Zac Farro — Paramore

Paramore members Hayley Williams, Jeremy Davis and Taylor York announced the shocking exit of brothers Josh and Zac Farro in a since-deleted post on the band’s official website in December 2010. After Davis left in 2015, Zac returned to the band in 2016. Williams, for her part, eventually went on to unveil her debut solo album, Petals for Armor, in May 2020. That same month, she teased a sixth Paramore record.