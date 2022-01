Bobby Bones

The Dancing With the Stars alum was a mentor on American Idol for three seasons, but a new contract prevented him from returning for season 20.

“And some of you noticed, I’m not in the Idol promos this season. My contract [with] my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bones shared via an Instagram Story in December 2021. “Love Idol, BTW. Was a great 4 years.”