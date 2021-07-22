Shocking Reality TV Exits

Frank Fritz

Frank Fritz exited History Channel’s American Pickers after 10 years of cohosting alongside Mike Wolfe in July 2021. “I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani [Colby], and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding,” Wolfe said in a statement at the time. “I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”