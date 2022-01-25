Fredrik Eklund Quits 'Million Dollar Listing' After 11 Years

Fredrik Eklund

The realtor announced in January 2022 that he left both Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

“After an amazing 11 years, I’ve decided it’s time for the next chapter of my life, and to leave Million Dollar Listing. It’s an end of an era and a new start for me,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

Eklund had nothing but praise for the show, saying he was “eternally grateful” for the experience. “I’ve always said it’s been like elevated therapy to film and then watch my crazy self (the good, the bad, the ugly). I got to be myself even when it was difficult,” he added.

He said the reality franchise “gave us superpowers” and allowed his business to grow, but he was ready for new challenges. “I can’t wait for you to see what’s next,” the Bravolebrity added.