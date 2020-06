Lauren Conrad

The Hills leading lady left the MTV show during season 5, with her farewell episode airing in May 2009. She was replaced by former Laguna Beach costar Kristin Cavallari and made an appearance in the series finale in July 2010. Conrad — who went on to launch a successful clothing line, write a handful of books and welcome two children with husband William Tell — opted not to return for the revival, The Hills: New Beginnings.