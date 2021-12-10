Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), George O’Malley (T.R. Knight) and Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh) on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Though Grey’s Anatomy is known for its twists and turns, three of the most shocking deaths on the medical drama involved main characters. At the end of the fifth season, a seriously injured, unrecognizable man comes into the hospital after jumping in front of a bus to save a woman’s life. The doctors later realize it’s George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), and he later dies in the sixth season premiere. Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) and Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh) both died because of a shocking plane crash.