Joyce Summers (Kristine Sutherland) on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

After appearing in more than 50 episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Kristine Sutherland took her last breath on the beloved show as Joyce Summers. In “The Body,” perhaps the most critically acclaimed episode in the entire cult series, Buffy Summers’ mother passed away of natural causes near the end of the fifth season of the show, as she is found by her vampire-fighting daughter in her home.