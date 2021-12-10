Ned Stark (Sean Bean) and the Red Wedding on ‘Game of Thrones’

Known for its bloody and gruesome moments, Game of Thrones shocked fans when Ned Stark (Sean Bean) was killed off at the end of the first season. The House Stark leader was beheaded by the order of the maniacal King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson). Later, in the third season, Catelynn Stark, Robb Stark and Talisa Stark died at the Red Wedding — in which Walder Frey double-crosses House Stark and, avenging a past slight, massacres Catelynn, her son Robb and his pregnant wife, among many others.