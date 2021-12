Adriana La Cerva (Drea de Matteo) on ‘The Sopranos’

One of the more moral characters on The Sopranos, Adriana La Cerva (Drea de Matteo) was killed in the fifth season of the HBO show. After agreeing to inform the FBI, Christopher Moltisanti’s (Michael Imperioli) love is killed — brutally, of course — by mobster Silvio Dante (Steven Van Zandt).