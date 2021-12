Gemma Teller (Katey Sagal) on ‘Sons of Anarchy’

In the penultimate episode to the FX show’s series finale, lead Jax (Charlie Hunnam) confronts his mother Gemma (Katey Sagal) after learning she was responsible for the brutal murder of his wife, Tara (Maggie Siff). Gemma asks Jax to kill her, and he shoots her out in the garden.