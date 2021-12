Daniel Grayson (Josh Bowman) on ‘Revenge’

In the winter finale of Revenge‘s fourth season, Daniel Grayson (Josh Bowman) took several bullets from an assassin while saving the life of his ex Emily Thorne (Emily VanCamp). He died in Em’s arms, and Bowman later said, “By having him save Emily and sacrifice himself, it was the perfect, fitting end for the character.”