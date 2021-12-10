Jon Snow (Kit Harington) on ‘Game of Thrones’

Oh no, they didn’t! In the season 5 finale of the HBO drama, Jon Snow (Harington) is tricked into coming outside before being stabbed by fellow members of the Night’s Watch in front of a sign that read “traitor.” When he’s finally stabbed in the heart by little Olly (Brenock O’Connor), he dropped to the ground as a pool of blood circled around him. Though the Song of Ice and Fire books remained vague about Snow’s fate, episode director David Nutter confirmed, “Jon Snow is dead.” As fans predicted, however, Jon later came back to life thanks to some fire magic from Melisandre (Carice van Houten).