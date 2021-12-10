Alison Bailey (Ruth Wilson) on ‘The Affair’

Showtime shocked audiences by killing off one if its lead characters during season 4 of The Affair. Not only was Alison’s death – first ruled a suicide but cause is still up in the air – surprising, the timing was also strange, as it happened during episode eight of the penultimate season. “Ruth wanted to leave the show. That was a request, so that was decided basically before we started writing. It wasn’t a discovery of any kind. That was very deliberate,” cocreator and showrunner Sarah Treem told The Hollywood Reporter. “And actually, we shot all of her work first. Her whole story line was shot before we shot anything else.”