Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) on ‘Chicago P.D.’

During the season 5 finale of NBC’s Chicago P.D., Alvin Olinsky’s (Elias Koteas) fate was revealed: the longtime detective died after being stabbed in prison. He was serving time for a murder he did not commit, but didn’t want to turn in his best friend. Ultimately, his loyalty cost him his life.